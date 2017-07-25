9 kitchen makeover hacks for renters

You may not be able to retile your rented home's kitchen, or rip out its hideous cupboards, but there are sneaky ways to get around this and give your space a fresh new look.

These ideas for kitchen updates require minimal time, effort and money to execute and can easily be undone when your lease is up. (They make for quick and budget-friendly updates for homeowners, too.)

1) Bring in a mirror

A gorgeous mirror can be the perfect unexpected statement piece in a kitchen. If your space is dark a mirror will help brighten it by reflecting light, and it will give the illusion of space in a small kitchen, too.

Hot tip: Place your mirror so that it faces a window for maximum light reflection.

2) Disguise that unsightly backsplash

Ask your landlord's permission to paint the existing tiles with special tile paint, or simply neatly apply some laminated wrapping paper. Easy-to-remove vinyl decals are another great option.

Hot tip: Fantastick.co.za stocks a range of removable vinyl wall tiles in playful patterns.