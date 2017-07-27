Double-sided mirrors reflect the good & bad in all of us

With this in mind the Stay Evil Kids studio decided it needed to embrace the bad and go with it, since sometimes good ideas come from bad ones.

The studio is run by co-founders Wendy Dixon (of Dixieland) and Jennifer Bradley (of Damn Good Looking).

Dirty Mirrors is their first art product. It's a range of double-sided mirrors to reflect the duality in all of us.

Each Dirty Mirror is a unique combination of a solid timber and freestanding base (one of two different shapes - diamond and sphere). Each combination of wood, shape, mirror and glass creates an individual product.

• Stay Evil Kids studio will launch its first collection of Dirty Mirrors this Saturday — hosted by Missibaba at its Johannesburg shop on Keyes Art Mile. The launch is in conjunction with Art Saturdays from 10am to 2pm, a curated art and design focused event taking place at Keyes Art Mile every month. For more info e-mail them at hello@stayevilkids.co.za

• This article was originally published in The Times.