Double-sided mirrors reflect the good & bad in all of us
Stay Evil Kids's Dirty Mirrors are inspired by the idea that sometimes it's the villain who drives the narrative of a story
Stay Evil Kids is a conceptual art and product design studio which embraces the idea that sometimes a bit of evil can be good.
Its philosophy is that it's often the villain in the story who drives the narrative. Without the villain the good guy doesn't get to live up to his potential.
Fiction mirrors real life. But in real life there are no villains, no real evil. There are just different contexts. The bad guy laughing maliciously and rubbing his hands together is a fiction created for books and movies. In real life there are only people with problems, struggling to solve them.
With this in mind the Stay Evil Kids studio decided it needed to embrace the bad and go with it, since sometimes good ideas come from bad ones.
The studio is run by co-founders Wendy Dixon (of Dixieland) and Jennifer Bradley (of Damn Good Looking).
Dirty Mirrors is their first art product. It's a range of double-sided mirrors to reflect the duality in all of us.
Each Dirty Mirror is a unique combination of a solid timber and freestanding base (one of two different shapes - diamond and sphere). Each combination of wood, shape, mirror and glass creates an individual product.
• Stay Evil Kids studio will launch its first collection of Dirty Mirrors this Saturday — hosted by Missibaba at its Johannesburg shop on Keyes Art Mile. The launch is in conjunction with Art Saturdays from 10am to 2pm, a curated art and design focused event taking place at Keyes Art Mile every month. For more info e-mail them at hello@stayevilkids.co.za
• This article was originally published in The Times.
