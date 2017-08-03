What to look out for at this year's 100% Design SA

Now in its fourth year, 100% Design SA is a showcase of top local and international design and designers at Decorex Joburg next week.

WHAT TO SEE

• Feature Designer of the Year Gregor Jenkin will present a new collection of furniture at the show.

• Source IBA was selected for 100% Hotel and will present the ''Afrihotel" - a concept for an urban African hotel.

• Furniture designer David Krynauw has created the 100% Design Cafe.

• Raw Studios has built the 100% Office to present the workspace of the future.

CURATED FEATURE DISPLAYS

The following displays were curated by Cathy O'Clery of Platform Creative Agency:

• We Are Joburg focuses on Jozi's industrial design set, with Mia Widlake, Julia Day of Generation, Dokter and Misses, Joe Paine, Tonic, and others.

• Young Gauteng gives a platform to graphic artists, illustrators and textile designers.

• The Fabric & Wallpaper Gallery displays fabrics and wall coverings from T & Co, Dreamweaver Studios, Robin Sprong, Warwick Fabrics, Home Fabrics, The Silk and Cotton Co and other top houses.

THEMED PAVILION

100% Talent introduces emerging local designers including Pure Line Interior Design, Kino, Notation Design, Natasha van Niekerk Fine Art Photography, Gold Bottom, Trees and North, NT Design Studio and Ashlee Ainsley Lloyd.

EXTRAS

• Seed to Seat is a project of the American Hardwood Export Council in conjunction with the Sunday Times. The following top local designers were each commissioned to create a stylish and innovative seat using a sustainable hardwood: Laurie Wiid Van Heerden of Wiid Design, Andrew Dominic, David Krynauw, James Mudge, Dokter and Misses, Jacques Cronje of Minima and Christoph Karl of Guideline.

• The Light Tank is a multidisciplinary display by interactive designer Goddy Roodt, cinematographer Izelle van Zyl, contemporary artist Matty Roodt, structural designer Leon Roodt of Ergoform, visual effects artist Lloyd Wilgen and composer Deon van Heerden.

• Decorex Joburg is on from August 9 to 13 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand.

• This article was originally published in The Times