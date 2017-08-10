Open Design festival to kick off in Cape Town

The Open Design festival starts this weekend in Cape Town and runs until August 25.

It is a 12-day city-wide interactive festival, featuring talks by forward-thinking designers and exhibitions by leading creatives.

It's an opportunity to explore how creative approaches to problem-solving and sustainable design can benefit South Africa's economy and society.

Some events at the festival include getting students and adults to develop their innovative and entrepreneurial skills by doing things like designing, building and coding robots at The Experience Workshop from Finland, and Africa's first International STEAM Symposium, which will show the power of integrating creative skills, art and design thinking into the teaching of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects to develop children's innovative skills.

The TALK100 discussion sessions cover topics like social design, rebranding communities, creating multisensory experiences, and what it takes to be a woman game developer in a male-dominated industry.