IN PICTURES: 7 local designers rise to the challenge of creating chic eco-seats

This past weekend, Sunday Times Home was proud to present the ‘Seed to Seat’ furniture initiative at the 100% Design South Africa exhibition in Joburg.

Seed to Seat was conceived by the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) with the dual purpose of promoting American hardwoods and encouraging designers to track the sustainability of the pieces they make.

The innovative project has been running internationally for a few years already, and with the likes of design giants Sou Fujimoto, Norman Foster and Paul Smith collaborating, it’s clear just how highly esteemed the initiative is.

For the inaugural South Africa Seed to Seat project, seven top local designers were given a simple brief: create ‘something to sit on’ using a selection of four American hardwood species.

The only rule was that during the manufacturing process, all materials, energy usage, transport and wastage had to be recorded to assess the full environmental impact of each design.

Here's what they came up with: