IN PICTURES: 7 local designers rise to the challenge of creating chic eco-seats
This past weekend, Sunday Times Home was proud to present the ‘Seed to Seat’ furniture initiative at the 100% Design South Africa exhibition in Joburg.
Seed to Seat was conceived by the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) with the dual purpose of promoting American hardwoods and encouraging designers to track the sustainability of the pieces they make.
The innovative project has been running internationally for a few years already, and with the likes of design giants Sou Fujimoto, Norman Foster and Paul Smith collaborating, it’s clear just how highly esteemed the initiative is.
For the inaugural South Africa Seed to Seat project, seven top local designers were given a simple brief: create ‘something to sit on’ using a selection of four American hardwood species.
The only rule was that during the manufacturing process, all materials, energy usage, transport and wastage had to be recorded to assess the full environmental impact of each design.
Here's what they came up with:
1. Hardwood Chair by James Mudge
The Hardwood Chair (pictured above) was designed to use minimal timber and has striking yet classic lines. It’s Scandi-influence is blended with Mudge’s signature style, giving it a clean, contemporary aesthetic which perfectly suits the tulipwood used. It was manufactured using traditional jointing techniques - no screws needed!
2. Meraki Daybed by Laurie Wiid van Heerden
For the Meraki Daybed, which was made using cork and American soft maple, Wiid van Heerden decided to add modern, geometric shapes to traditional African furniture. The shape and concept for the headrest was inspired by the Senufo people of West Africa. The carving is a focal point which emphasises the importance of the handmade aesthetic, as opposed to only machine manufacturing.
3. Flow Stool by Minima
The sculptural Red Oak Flow Stool was conceived by Jacques Cronje as an intersection of two forms. From below, the angular supporting structure is akin to columns holding up a bridge, while from above, the human form is softly curved to create an inviting seat. It is at the intersection of these two that the Flow Stool makes its sculptural statement, where it expresses the juxtaposition of human softness and structural rigidity in an undulating flowing edge.
4. The Blue Chair by Dokter and Misses
To celebrate their 10-year design anniversary, multi-disciplinary product design company, Dokter and Misses, presented The Blue Chair, a sustainable and carbon-conscious reimaging of their very first chair designed in 2007.
Dokter and Misses decided to revisit their iconic steel work in tulipwood. Thanks to the wood’s light, yet strong properties, they could keep the essence of the chair’s original extreme geomantic profile, yet evolve the design into a softer, more ergonomic piece.
5. Eve chair by Andrew Dominic
The Eve chair is a perfect balance of antique and contemporary, thanks to a pared down version of Andrew Dominic’s cabriole leg combined with an ergonomic backrest. Dominic has kept the joining elements as seamless as possible and rounded the outer reaches, which helps to soften the shapely lines. As curves are 'thirsty' on timber, Dominic was happy to use sustainably managed American hardwoods. The Eve chair on show used ebonised Cherry wood, with a fine geometric weave spanning the seat. Going forward, they will be made to order in American ash, cherry, oak or walnut, with the option of an upholstered version available.
6. Playbench 2 by David Krynauw
The creation of the playful Playbench 2 used special production techniques, which allowed David Krynauw to be open-minded in terms of the scale and design of his work. The design started with a hand sketch, which ended up as a living, moving object perfectly sculpted from Red Oak that sees three circles coming together.
7. DEM by Guideline
DEM has been developed as an event seating solution. Designed with clean and simple lines but still emphasising comfort and durability, this cost-effective stacking chair is a sustainable alternative to widely used plastic or aluminium products. Tulipwood was the perfect material for this functional chair, as it provides the required strength at minimum weight.
