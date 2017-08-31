Is flower arranging the secret to achieving inner peace?

In a Victorian-style house next to Newlands cricket stadium in Cape Town a small group of women sits quietly at tables in front of vases, branches, blooms and cutting tools.

There's more greenery than flowers, most of which has been foraged, not bought.

Vases vary in shape and size; many are old ceramic bowls and platters.

It's a weekday morning and the teacher, Cathy Clayton, guides the class in the techniques of ikebana, a Japanese flower-arranging style.

"This is an antidote to our fast, noisy lives which are focused on instant gratification," says student Bea Sobiol.

Practitioners of ikebana spend years, even decades perfecting arrangements. Like a martial art, you'll only improve the more you do it. It's usually practised in a silent and meditative state as a sign of respect for what the Japanese believe is the sacred relationship between man and nature.