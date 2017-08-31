Wabi-sabi: the latest buzzword to hit the design world

In the world of traditional Japanese aesthetics there exists wabi-sabi.

For those hoping to impress their pretentious friends, it is a world view centred on the acceptance of transience and imperfection. Sexy, right?

Derived from Buddhist teachings about impermanence, suffering and the absence or emptiness of self-nature, it favours a design aesthetic that's in love with asymmetry, roughness, austerity, simplicity and the kind of thing that reminds you of an old monk in the woods.