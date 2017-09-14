There's a serious side to Porky Hefer's outlandish seats

Of course a man who designs and makes chairs in the shape of gigantic suspended leather fish with fearsome teeth and soft sheepskin tongues would be a romantic. And it's hard to tell which aspect of his designs is more important - the silliness or the seriousness. Or maybe it's the idea that they aren't such polar opposites after all.

The man, Porky Hefer, has earned some fame for his designs. He's had solo exhibitions in New York. He represented South Africa at the London Design Biennale, and was shown at Design Miami/Basel. The list goes on.