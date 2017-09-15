10 steps to get your garden spring ready

And, just like your plants are gearing up for spring, so too should you.

Spargo suggests you add these 10 tasks to your 'to-do' list to get your garden ready for the growing season:

1. Scarify your lawns to get rid of a thatch build up. Top with lawn dressing.

2. Compost your flowerbeds and be sure to include an organic slow-release fertiliser as well.

3. Take a walk around your garden, and look for sections that need work. If you live in a summer rainfall area, aim to get all painting and repairs to roofs, gutters and walls done before the rains come.

4. Install an irrigation system or repair any damage to old existing systems.

5. Install a rainwater harvesting tank with booster pump (get it installed in such a way that it can be used for irrigation as well as your toilets).