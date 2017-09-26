Design exhibit to hero KwaZulu-Natal's high-end art & crafts
It's the fourth annual Intellectual Property Exhibition, a design event for KwaZulu-Natal artists and crafters, with the only criteria being that the work is home-grown, unique, high-end and a nod to the talent of the province.
This year it is taking place at The Plant, an enormous barn-like space in the trendy Station Drive precinct. The exhibition opens on Thursday evening, October 5, and runs until October 7.
"We have been restricted by space in the past," says Intellectual Property Exhibition convenor Robin Opperman.
"This space gives us the opportunity to spread our wings."
For the first time, food trucks and a bar service will be available, backed by live music, giving the crowd reason to linger.
Other new additions are pop-up shops (five), a collaborative painting demo, a live graffiti demo, and a display of handcrafted jewellery.
Most importantly it's a chance for the public to appreciate the diversity of talent and to recognise that, as Opperman puts it, "Durban has the chops to grow this into something seriously big."
QUICK Q&A WITH ARTISTS WHO'LL BE EXHIBITING
S'BHEKILE NDLANGISA, SBHEKILE JEWELLERS
Describe what you do?
I make jewellery and my signature is interlocking designs. This is my art, and I enjoy myself in the process - designs play in my mind and I give it all my time. When customers buy something they are taking my name away so it's got to be perfect.
What does the Intellectual Property Exhibition mean for you?
I look at it as a platform to present myself, and to stamp the signature of my work. I think we will be getting a huge audience, so it's an exciting opportunity.
Does living and working in KZN inspire you?
Durban is my comfort zone. In Cape Town and Johannesburg the scene is crowded. Artists end up compromising to make a living and lose originality. In Durban I have the space to develop and I've been lucky - I've had great support.
What can people expect to see from you?
Around 40 truly exclusive pieces. A mix of rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets.
TEMBUSO 'TEMA' NDZIMANDZE, VISUAL ARTIST
Describe what you do?
I paint large works in oils and acrylics. I used to sketch and only discovered painting a couple of years ago. It comes naturally to me. I have been lucky to find my style at such a young age. I express myself through colour.
Does living and working in KZN inspire you?
Durban is where it is summer throughout the year. Coming from little landlocked Swaziland, Durban has made me feel alive. This is where I was supposed to be born.
What does the Intellectual Property Exhibition mean for you?
It is my first time so I'm hoping it will be a platform to meet other artists and to showcase my work. I have already had such support, I could not ask for better.
What can people expect to see from you?
I have three pieces, all are representations of Durban from different angles. One is really huge!
SU KNIGHT, GLASS STUDIO
Describe what you do?
I am a glass artist specialising in the many facets of stained glass. I design, manufacture and install traditional stained glass panels for doors and windows for churches and homes. Glass Studio offers courses and workshops in the art of stained glass.
I am passionate about recycling glass and lead. I like to think out the box, hence my cast glass piece which is made from recycled glass, a recycled wine box, and fused glass.
What does the Intellectual Property Exhibition mean for you?
It is a celebration of creativity and, on a personal note, it is a celebration of my 21st year in stained glass creation.
What can people expect to see from you?
Glass jewellery, wall hangings made from lead recycled from stained glass windows, paperweights made from recycled lead, wall hangings with kiln-fired art work, recycled wine bottle mobiles, glass flowers, and cast glass pieces.
RADMER LENASCH, ART-GO-ROUND
Describe what you do?
As a group of three we have produced alternative visual art by coming together and collaborating creatively. This pooling of artistic resources to produce one work is a pure form of creative expression. It has created a lot of controversy but we think it's appropriate in this day and age to collaborate on a work and develop something entirely unique.
What does the Intellectual Property Exhibition mean for you?
Durban has the reputation of being an artistic backwater but Robin Opperman is making people aware that there is an active art community with a range of genres and modes that deserve a platform. Intellectual Property is a way of mixing it all up and is a great place to transcend the conventional approach to art.
Does living and working in KZN inspire you in any way?
In KZN there is an open- mindedness, and experimentation is acceptable. Artists here have high levels of motivation.
What can people expect to see from you?
Aside from a number of completed works, we will set up a canvas and show how we rotate, painting live in turn.
• Intellectual Property Exhibition 2017 opens at 5.30pm on October 5 at The Plant, 5 Station Drive. Runs October 6, 9am-3pm, and October 7, 9am-1pm. Free and open to the public. See ipexhibition.co.za for details.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
