Design exhibit to hero KwaZulu-Natal's high-end art & crafts

It's the fourth annual Intellectual Property Exhibition, a design event for KwaZulu-Natal artists and crafters, with the only criteria being that the work is home-grown, unique, high-end and a nod to the talent of the province.

This year it is taking place at The Plant, an enormous barn-like space in the trendy Station Drive precinct. The exhibition opens on Thursday evening, October 5, and runs until October 7.

"We have been restricted by space in the past," says Intellectual Property Exhibition convenor Robin Opperman.

"This space gives us the opportunity to spread our wings."