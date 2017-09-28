Homeowners are increasingly keen on apartment living in South Africa's major cities‚ where accommodation options range in size from generous space in Durban and tiny in Cape Town.

This is according to Statistics SA‚ which assessed building statistics to find out where the most spacious homes are being built‚ and what the average construction costs are.

"Flats have grown increasingly popular in South Africa’s cities over the last couple of years‚ even outstripping the construction of townhouses‚" said StatsSA.

For every 100 plans rubber-stamped for houses in 2013‚ 26 plans were approved for flats. In 2016‚ this ratio had risen to 59.

The demand for townhouses has also increased‚ but not as much. In 2013‚ the ratio of townhouse plans approved for every 100 dwelling-house plans was 25‚ climbing to 33 in 2016.

The increasing demand for flats has occurred in nearly all of the eight metros‚ but particularly in Tshwane - where new developments are evident in Hatfield‚ Pretoria CBD and the planned "green mega city" at Menlyn Maine - as well as Cape Town and eThekwini.