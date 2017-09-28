You'll find design lust-haves aplenty at the GUILD Store
There's a definite focus on art and design at the new Silo district at the V&A Waterfront, especially with the opening to the public of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) at the weekend.
If you haven't yet caught a glimpse of the Thomas Heatherwick-inspired reimagining of the old Cape Town grain silos, it is a project that he has, with characteristic originality, called a destruction rather than a construction.
The October cover of UK design magazine Wallpaper* features the building prominently, with an extensive spread inside.
Also on in the Silo District is the WallpaperSTORE* pop-up at the GUILD store, the Guild Group's new flagship space. It features international brands like Fornasetti, Artek, Bitossi, Tom Dixon, Georg Jensen, Hay, L'Objet, Nousaku and Vitra, among others, mixed into the already collectable mix.
''We want to shift the perception of African design from one that's seen as exotic to one of belonging," says Trevyn McGowan co-founder and CEO of The Guild Group.
GUILD Store is an adventurous design platform with a strong emphasis on collaboration. The product mix includes the GUILD collab collection, which features work by stars on the African scene like Porky Hefer, Conrad Botes, Andile Dylvane, Rich Mnisi and Buki Akib, alongside exclusive products from renowned ceramist Clementina van der Walt, great design books, custom Converse sneakers by local artist Dada Khanyisa, a selection of international lust-haves from local stores Maison Mara and Bastille and some very nice pencils.
WallpaperSTORE* is also a curated online design store.
The pop-up is open and will run until early December, with a special selection of GUILD Store products, focusing on exclusive African designs that fit the Wallpaper* aesthetic. This African Capsule Collection will also be sold online, internationally, by WallpaperSTORE*.
CERAMIC MATTERS
Andile Dyalvane, one of South Africa's top ceramic artists, is offering some personal insight into his design language during a walkabout of his show, Idladla. The exhibition pivots around the artist's central values of cultural preservation and gratitude.
Date: Saturday, September 30
Time: 11am to noon
Address: GUILD, Shop 5B, Silo 5, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
RSVP: E-mail rsvp@theguildgroup.co.za with 'Walkabout' as the subject.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE