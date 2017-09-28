You'll find design lust-haves aplenty at the GUILD Store

There's a definite focus on art and design at the new Silo district at the V&A Waterfront, especially with the opening to the public of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) at the weekend.

If you haven't yet caught a glimpse of the Thomas Heatherwick-inspired reimagining of the old Cape Town grain silos, it is a project that he has, with characteristic originality, called a destruction rather than a construction.

The October cover of UK design magazine Wallpaper* features the building prominently, with an extensive spread inside.

Also on in the Silo District is the WallpaperSTORE* pop-up at the GUILD store, the Guild Group's new flagship space. It features international brands like Fornasetti, Artek, Bitossi, Tom Dixon, Georg Jensen, Hay, L'Objet, Nousaku and Vitra, among others, mixed into the already collectable mix.