Afrofabulous: Africa's aesthetic makes great strides at fair

Two designers - Senegal's Sarah Diouf and Kenya's Adele Dejak - are getting a lot of attention internationally for their intricate artisanal lines which embody an African aesthetic. They've been selected, along with three others from the continent, to feature at this year's Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair.

TONGORO - Sarah Diouf

Affordable luxury garments from Senegal produced by local tailors.

Stereotypes in African design?

People assume the quality of African design can't match international standards and that the design isn't modern enough.

How do you stay affordable?

Pricing depends on the cost of your fabric, the cost of your production and your walls - if you own a boutique. With e-commerce we can play with margins. It has to be affordable and the internet makes it available everywhere.

Design philosophy?

Easiness, fun and fluidity.

Future of African brands?

We have so many stories to tell, and cultures to express, that give a new pulse to the redundant global fashion cycles.

DOUNIA HOME - Dounia Tamri-Loeper

High-end lighting and tables from Morocco.

How did you get your start?