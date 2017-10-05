Stylish design & craft: the Handmade Contemporary rooftop fair will pique all interests

Look out for the ‘‘Well Made in Africa” showcase, which features five African artisansselected by guest curator Tapiwa Matsinde and the HmC and South African Fashion Week collaboration with designer Lukhanyo Mdinigi.

In addition, more than 120 exhibitors means there will be plenty to see. We spoke to three local designers exhibiting this year.

BUTTER PUDDING — Papama Ramogase

Cool and quirky (with a touch of nostalgia) clothes that are the antithesis of logo brandished clothing.

Three words that describe your clothing?Eclectic, versatile and timeless.

Inspiration?Kids — I have two kids of my own and five god-kids. I’m always surrounded by them.

Describe your personal style.Simple, effortless and timeless.

The most important factor to take into account when designing clothes for kids?Children can be chic as well as comfortable. Style works best when it’s also functional.

Where do you source your fabrics?South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique.

Reaction of kids to your designs?Positive.

SAINT D’ICI —Marie Aoun

Johannesburg-based fragrance house stradd les the luxurious world of fine perfumery and the down-to-earth origins of the beautiful scents in the wild.