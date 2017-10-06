7 ways to bring bees buzzing into your garden

Did you know that to produce just 450g of honey, foraging bees need to fly around a whopping 88,500km? And that’ll take a heck of a lot of bees, considering each bee will only produce one twelfth of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime!

Give these poor guys a break by transforming your garden into a bee haven. As you’ve probably heard, since the 1990s, bee populations have been in sharp decline, thanks to factors such as pesticides and climate change.

These hard workers not only provide us with honey, but bees and other pollinating insects play an essential role in ecosystems, too. In fact, one third of all our food depends on their pollination, and without bees, these crops are at risk of extinction.