New Wolf & Maiden V&A Waterfront store is howling good design

We love it when South African brands come together to make beautiful things, which is why the new Wolf & Maiden store at the V&A Waterfront, designed by Haldane Martin, has us grinning. The store serves as an elegant backdrop to Wolf & Maiden's handcrafted leather goods and, in a quirky nod to the brand's name and identity, Martin crafted their design concept around the moon, being as it is closely associated with the wolf, or "moon dog".