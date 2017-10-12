4 inspirational women that'll encourage you to dig gardening

Flower gardens, greenhouses, water-wise patio planters, living walls, or community gardens where cabbages and cauliflowers are king - as the year hurtles to an end we all find ourselves in need of some green.

Four local women have caught the gardening bug in a big way. Though each of them is passionate about plants in their own particular manner, they're united in their love of gardens.

THE MOVER AND SHAKER: NANDI DLEPU

Dlepu is the co-founder of BLOOM, which hosts bi-monthly conversations in Johannesburg, New York and Harare.

''I have a real appreciation for gardens," says Dlepu. ''My mom had an impressive fruit and vegetable garden - corn, pumpkin, spinach, apricots."

That garden inspired her love of flowers and plants. ''For now I live in an apartment and have a Moroccan-inspired corner with lots of greenery."

''My favourite flowers are hydrangeas that grew in abundance in my father's garden," she says. ''Since his passing they've become a sentimental reminder of him and my childhood."

Dlepu started BLOOM as a conversational platform for women creatives and entrepreneurs. ''We now have complimentary workshops and interviews which we call Women in Bloom - monthly interviews with women in the creative industry who are undeniably in bloom."