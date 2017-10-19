Stylish local fabric range has a real feel-good factor

Part of her idea was to stock the KZNSA craft and design shop with Woza Moya products and to track sales.

"It's the KZNSA's mandate to grow the creative economy in KwaZulu-Natal and to bring the talent of the province to market. We jumped at the opportunity."

It's only been four months but Shaw is happy with the commission-based sales.

One of the most exciting developments was scanning some of the crafters' hand-embroidered works and converting them into repeat prints on heavy fabric. The fabric has many uses, including clothing, curtains, upholstery, bed throws and cushion covers.

"It's not cheap having fabric printed, but there is a market out there, especially among interior decorators," says Shaw.

The hope is that this will create a healthy, sustainable stream of income for the crafters. The prints are also available in a range of stationery.