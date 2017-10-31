Here's where to find affordable prints by Durb's hottest illustrators

Quevauvilliers agrees, and says a project like this was overdue in the city.

"There has been such excitement about the concept. It's not easy or economically viable for one artist to showcase their work.

"There is strength in numbers and collectively we have such a stronger presence."

While the market for something like this may have been limited a few years back, the landscape of Durban is changing; instead of staying home, Durbanites are out looking for new food, fashion and art exhibitions.

Quevauvilliers said local artists deserved to have a spotlight and be praised for their skills.

He added that this gallery not only made art affordable, it also took art to the people.

"It's not about making art out of reach - we want the public to enjoy the talent as much as we do working with these great individuals," he said.