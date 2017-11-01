Soshanguve South north of Pretoria‚ where a new 3-bedroom house is priced at around the R500‚000 mark and has 30 schools within a distance of 5km‚ has the highest number of first time buyers in Gauteng.

In second place is Protea Glen‚ a traditionally middle class suburb west of Soweto‚ with asking prices of around R600‚000 for a three bed property and a similar proliferation of schools. This is according to Lightstone Property‚ which released an overview of the current trends in the market on Wednesday.

"When comparing the average age of buyers in the top ten suburbs offering the highest number of first time buyers‚ it is encouraging to see that Soshanguve South and Protea Glen have the most growth‚" the company noted.

"The age of buyers in Gauteng are between the ages 18–55‚ which shows us that the younger working class is investing in property‚" it added.