House Tour

IN PICTURES: Local ad man literally lives at his office (& it's super stylish!)

Work and play can go hand in hand if you plan your space just right. Case in point? This eclectic Jozi apartment that's ultimate cross between an office and a home

Work and play can go hand in hand if you plan your space just right. Case in point? This eclectic Jozi apartment that's ultimate cross between an office and a home