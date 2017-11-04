House Tour
IN PICTURES: Local ad man literally lives at his office (& it's super stylish!)
Work and play can go hand in hand if you plan your space just right. Case in point? This eclectic Jozi apartment that's ultimate cross between an office and a home
05 November 2017 - 00:00
Work and play can go hand in hand if you plan your space just right. Case in point? This eclectic Jozi apartment that's ultimate cross between an office and a home
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE