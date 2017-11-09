Exhibit heroes Gregor Jenkin's cutting-edge furniture designs

Gregor Jenkin likes Oros. Which is not surprising considering his affinity with the things of yesteryear. Whether it's the Cape Colonial aesthetic, Shaker minimalism, or the metallurgy of Parisian Jean Prouve, historical furniture has long piqued his interest. His pieces that touch on heritage redefine what has gone before, without paying tribute to any particular style.

A lot has been written about Jenkin and anyone with an eye on the local design industry is well aware of his pedigree. A Joburger turned Capetonian, he's based in a workshop/warehouse in Maitland where he's assisted by a small team he values greatly. He works hands-on, using aluminium, plywood, Valchromat, ceramics, cast iron, brass and his preferred medium, steel, creating pared-back pieces that are an exercise in precision engineering with an air of refinement.

Jenkin's passion for material exploration is obvious and the quest to find new manufacturing methods is ongoing. He explains how, with low tech behind him, he designs componentry and shops it out. His products are "dramatic and sombre'', he says, rendered in blue-black, a non-distracting colour that "reads very nicely in silhouette" and places surrounding pieces on a level playing field.

An architectural undergraduate, Jenkin began as a forger and toolmaker and worked at Ralph Lauren in London as a shopfitter before he moved home to open his own studio.