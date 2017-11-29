O Christmas tree‚ why are thy branches sagging‚ lights not brightly twinkling and ornaments so bland?

With Christmas less than a month away‚ many South African families wish they could hire a professional decorator to enhance the festive centrepiece in their homes.

But Anita Bloom‚ creative director of the country's leading décor‚ design and lifestyle exhibition Decorex‚ says achieving that straight-out-of-a-Christmas-movie tree does not require an expert.

"Christmas tree decorating does not need to be for decorators or experts only. Making it a traditional family event is the secret to bringing the magic of Christmas into every home at this special time of the year."

"Remember to allow the kids to join in the fun and help place each decoration with love. Include home-made decoration‚ photos in small frames and ornaments with family members' names on them‚" she said.

Her tips are sure to make every tree stand out:

Setting up your tree

Start with unpacking the tree and folding out all the branches. Make sure you open each and every branch - this helps to make your tree look fuller.

Light it up

Next add the Christmas tree lights (keeping them switched off) from the base of your tree to the very top of the tree. Find lights that match the colour of your tree (either white or green)‚ so that the wire is hidden.