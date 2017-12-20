How to freshen up your home on a budget

Renovating your home is fun and exciting! It's normal to get a bit bored after having the same decor in your home for a long time. And if you're having a staycation with the family, it may be just the time to shake things up.

Here are some tips to help you stay within your budget:

Frame your children's drawings

If you have a wall that looks a bit dull, frame your kids' drawings and put them on display. Their drawings are usually colourful and will brighten up the room in an instant. You could even ask them to draw mum, dad and their siblings for a unique cartoon version of a happy family photo.

Repurpose old sofas

If your sofas look worn and have had their fair share of bumps and bruises, have them upholstered. However, be sure to choose your fabric wisely and according to how much you can afford. If your sofas were a plain colour, opt for fabric with patterns on it and vice versa. They’ll look as good as new at a cheaper price.

Change cushions

Instead of changing your entire lounge suite, change or add scatter cushions to your sofas. You could even repurpose them by switching up the pillows on your living room's sofa with the ones in another room every week. Alternatively, buy mix-and-match cushions on sale to brighten up your room.

Replace curtains

A great way to freshen up a room is by replacing worn or washed-out curtains. Buy ready-made ones from a reputable store or sharpen your sewing skills and make your own.

Transform the walls

Whether it's a different shade of paint or multicoloured wallpaper, changing the colour of your walls will make a noticeable difference in your home. Be mindful to choose colours that will complement the furniture, but don't be afraid to trust your gut and experiment.

Decorate your interior

Add a few potplants to the entrance of your home or your living room. It will instantly liven up your living space and make it look fresh. Adding fresh flowers to your dining room or coffee table, preferably where they will be seen, is sure to add a sense of tranquillity to your home.

Enjoy quality time with family

Renovating your home is a great way to have some family bonding time with loved ones. Invite them to help you decide on colours, or let your kids decide which colour they’d like to paint and decorate their bedroom walls.

