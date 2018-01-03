2018's top 10 decor trends according to Pinterest
Pinterest is a popular haunt for interior design buffs searching for inspiration. In fact, home decoration content is up 75% on the social network!
Pinterest's team analysed saves and searches by its 200 million users over the course of last year and, based on that, came up with a list of the top 10 interior design elements that'll be trending in 2018.
And they are ...
1. OUTSIZED ARTWORKS
Say goodbye to empty walls! In 2018, walls will be covered with large-sized photo prints and other outsized artworks.
2. METAL MIX
Metal is branching out from basic utensils to become a stylish element of home decor. Copper is matched with pieces in brass or silver.
3. TERRAZZO STYLE
Often seen in Italian palaces, terrazzo flooring, made by setting chips of stone, marble, quartz or glass into a binder like cement, fell out of fashion in the 1970s. However, it's working on a comeback via wallpaper prints, countertop motifs or in little touches on accessories.
4. PATTERNED PLANTS
The year's trendiest plants have geometric motifs and touches of color.
5. RAISE THE ROOF
White ceilings are so passé - cover them in wallpaper or in strong color for an instant update.
6. SPA STYLE
The designs and accessories usually associated with spas and hydrotherapy centers are heading into homes in 2018.
7. MARQUETRY
Interiors gain prestige with sumptuous furniture pieces decorated with marquetry, the subtle art of creating scenes or patterns using different woods or materials.
8. GO GREEN
Think soothing tones for 2018, such as sage green.
9. ON THE FLOOR
Wood floors get a facelift with colors and patterns.
10. COLOURFUL DOORS
Home decor starts at the front door - paint it a bright color for 2018.
