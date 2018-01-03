Home & Gardening

2018's top 10 decor trends according to Pinterest

04 January 2018 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
XL artworks and a mix of different metals, like silver, copper and brass, are hot trends for 2018.
Image: 123RF/bialasiewicz

Pinterest is a popular haunt for interior design buffs searching for inspiration. In fact, home decoration content is up 75% on the social network!

Pinterest's team analysed saves and searches by its 200 million users over the course of last year and, based on that, came up with a list of the top 10 interior design elements that'll be trending in 2018.

And they are ... 

1. OUTSIZED ARTWORKS

Say goodbye to empty walls! In 2018, walls will be covered with large-sized photo prints and other outsized artworks.

2. METAL MIX

Metal is branching out from basic utensils to become a stylish element of home decor. Copper is matched with pieces in brass or silver.

Terrazzo is making a comeback as a finish on countertops.
Image: 123RF/nlinnlin

3. TERRAZZO STYLE

Often seen in Italian palaces, terrazzo flooring, made by setting chips of stone, marble, quartz or glass into a binder like cement, fell out of fashion in the 1970s. However, it's working on a comeback via wallpaper prints, countertop motifs or in little touches on accessories.

4. PATTERNED PLANTS

The year's trendiest plants have geometric motifs and touches of color.

5. RAISE THE ROOF

White ceilings are so passé - cover them in wallpaper or in strong color for an instant update.

6. SPA STYLE

The designs and accessories usually associated with spas and hydrotherapy centers are heading into homes in 2018.

7. MARQUETRY

Interiors gain prestige with sumptuous furniture pieces decorated with marquetry, the subtle art of creating scenes or patterns using different woods or materials.

Pink for grown-ups: How to decorate with this trendy shade

Once confined to baby girls' nurseries, pink has finally found its place in sophisticated decor schemes
Lifestyle
2 months ago

8. GO GREEN

Think soothing tones for 2018, such as sage green.

9. ON THE FLOOR

Wood floors get a facelift with colors and patterns.

10. COLOURFUL DOORS

Home decor starts at the front door - paint it a bright color for 2018.

