2018's top 10 decor trends according to Pinterest

Pinterest is a popular haunt for interior design buffs searching for inspiration. In fact, home decoration content is up 75% on the social network!

Pinterest's team analysed saves and searches by its 200 million users over the course of last year and, based on that, came up with a list of the top 10 interior design elements that'll be trending in 2018.

And they are ...

1. OUTSIZED ARTWORKS

Say goodbye to empty walls! In 2018, walls will be covered with large-sized photo prints and other outsized artworks.

2. METAL MIX

Metal is branching out from basic utensils to become a stylish element of home decor. Copper is matched with pieces in brass or silver.