Loving Local

Kino's paired-down furniture designs are striking in their simplicity

We catch up with Cape Town-based furniture designers Nico Hendriksz and Anton Louw, whose sleek and contemporary brand, Kino, is taking the local design scene by storm

We catch up with Cape Town-based furniture designers Nico Hendriksz and Anton Louw, whose sleek and contemporary brand, Kino, is taking the local design scene by storm