Bring your bedroom into bloom: how to decorate with botanical prints

“Traditional floral prints may not be the first thing that springs to mind when picturing a chic, well-designed home. But don’t be fooled by the old-fashioned reputation of these classic patterns,” says Estel Grobler, senior designer and product developer at Volpes.
In fact, floral prints are tipped to be one of the hottest decor trends for 2018.
"The trick to creating a modern floral-inspired room is the colour palette. If you prefer a modern style, stick to one colourway for the room and linen,” Grobler adds.
QUICK FIX: UPDATE YOUR BED LINEN
One of the easiest ways to introduce trendy florals to your bedroom is by updating your bed linen.
“Choose from delicate, classic botanical designs to create a peaceful, pretty retreat or bold prints to make a style statement,” suggests Grobler.
Not keen on a printed duvet set? Mix bright, fresh floral cushions or curtains with plain bed linen to add interest and pops of colour.
“Layer and combine florals of different scales or prints for an on-trend look,” says Butler.
MAKE A STATEMENT: INVEST IN SOME WALLPAPER
One of the best ways to make a style statement in your bedroom is by covering a feature wall with a floral motif. “Botanicals (wallpapers) have been in high demand," agrees Haidee Kramer, director of Dreamweaver Studios. "It looks great when you wrap a room in a soft pastel floral or a gentle watercolour floral."
Create a tranquil and relaxing ambiance by combining a wallpaper in a soft, whimsical rose pattern with crisp white bed linen and bleached wooden floors. For a pretty vintage look, opt for smaller-scale florals reminiscent of yesteryear.
Dial up the drama with oversized patterns, or add a real wow factor with panels of wallpaper that make up a mural. “They add grand scale and give a room a completely new look,” says Kramer.
This article is adapted from one published on the South African Home Owner website. Visit sahomeowner.co.za for loads of decorating inspiration and tips.
