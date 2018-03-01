Bring your bedroom into bloom: how to decorate with botanical prints

“Traditional floral prints may not be the first thing that springs to mind when picturing a chic, well-designed home. But don’t be fooled by the old-fashioned reputation of these classic patterns,” says Estel Grobler, senior designer and product developer at Volpes.

In fact, floral prints are tipped to be one of the hottest decor trends for 2018.

"The trick to creating a modern floral-inspired room is the colour palette. If you prefer a modern style, stick to one colourway for the room and linen,” Grobler adds.