Home & Gardening

House Tour

Nordic meets boho in the laid-back interiors of this Mallorcan holiday flat

In her family's home-from-home, interior designer Tine Kjeldsen has created a layered, natural scheme that allows the beauty of the property's period features to shine

25 March 2018 - 00:00 By ROBYN ALEXANDER/BUREAUX.CO.ZA

In her family's home-from-home, interior designer Tine Kjeldsen has created a layered, natural scheme that allows the beauty of the property's period features to shine

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Where to buy the best hot cross buns this Easter Food
  2. Check it out: how to wear the trendy print local celebs are loving Fashion & Beauty
  3. Back pain causes more absenteeism than cancer - yet is often mistreated Health & Sex
  4. 5 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stephen Hawking Lifestyle
  5. SEX TALK | What actually happens during an appointment with a sex therapist? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X