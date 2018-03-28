Mama Winnie's helping sell blankets from China

Blankets made in China will be available for sale at a Soweto store and online from May‚ with the endorsement of politician Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Photographs of Nelson Mandela's ex wife posing with the blankets are being shared to market the R950 product (excluding courier fees).

The promotional material claims a purchase of "the Mama Winnie Mandela commemorative blanket brings an icon to life again and comfort in your heart and home!".