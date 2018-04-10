Real dinosaur skeletons: super-sized ornaments for the super wealthy

The skeletons of an allosaurus and a diplodocus are up for auction in Paris this week, marketed as hip interior design objects - for those with big enough living rooms.

"The fossil market is no longer just for scientists," said Iacopo Briano of Binoche et Giquello, the auction house that is putting the two dinosaurs under the hammer on Wednesday.

"Dinosaurs have become cool, trendy - real objects of decoration, like paintings," said the Italian expert, citing Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage as fans of such outsize prehistoric ornaments.

Cage, however, did hand back the rare skull of a tyrannosaurus bataar, a close cousin of T. rex, that he bought in 2007 after it was found to have been stolen and illegally taken out of Mongolia.