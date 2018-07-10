The rustic Victorian-era village sandwiched between the sea and the steep mountainside which forms part of Table Mountain National is where people move to get away from the city.

And apparently that is just the thing international tourists are desperately searching for when they decide to go and visit Soldier the veracious Cape fur seal during a stroll through Kalk Bay harbour.

Soldier‚ like many other locals‚ did not seem fazed by the idea that he now officially lived in one of the coolest places in the world.

But what makes Kalk Bay so cool?

According to harbourmaster Fred Martin‚ it’s a mixture of different styles of architecture which gives the town a particular quaintness and beauty.

“If you look at the Italian harbours‚ you can see that this harbour has an Italian style. The buildings in the town have a Victorian style‚” said Martin‚ who has worked at Kalk Bay harbour for 13 years of his 34-year career.

“This place is 102 years old. It’s a traditional place people came to meet‚ families came to have picnics. If you speak specifically to the coloured population about camping‚ then you’ll hear them say Kalk Bay was the best place for that.”

Fisherman Duwayne Paulse said it was the people who made Kalk Bay one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.