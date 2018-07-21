House Tour
IN PICTURES | This holiday home in the Klein Karoo is romantically rustic
This young family’s off-the-grid bush escape in the Klein Karoo blends a modern campaign style with Provençal sensibility
22 July 2018 - 00:00
This young family’s off-the-grid bush escape in the Klein Karoo blends a modern campaign style with Provençal sensibility
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.