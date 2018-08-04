5 exhibits you won't want to miss at 100% Design SA

100% Design SA, which takes place alongside Decorex Joburg, has become one of the highlights on the local creative calendar. Here's our pick of must-see exhibits at this year's show

100% Design SA, which takes place alongside Decorex Joburg, has become one of the highlights on the local creative calendar. Here's our pick of must-see exhibits at this year's show