3 designers not to miss at Joburg's Handmade Contemporary Fair

The much-loved Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair is back, with stalls from as far afield as Marrakesh. Rest assured, all your local faves will be exhibiting too

The much-loved Handmade Contemporary Fair is back, with stalls from as far afield as Marrakesh. Rest assured, all your local faves will be exhibiting too