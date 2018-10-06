The enchanted world of illustrator Astrid Blumer
There's a lightness to this Cape Town graphic designer's illustrations that is magnetising. We find out more about her delightful images and painstaking design process
07 October 2018 - 00:00
There's a lightness to this Cape Town graphic designer's illustrations that is magnetising. We find out more about her delightful images and painstaking design process
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.