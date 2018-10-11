Your handy A-Z guide to Jozi's Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair

This year's Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair promises to be a celebration of the most eyebrow-raising, delicious and arresting food, design and fashion that SA has to offer.

On from October 12 to 14 at Hyde Park Corner, Joburg, there'll be everything from small-batch gin to handcrafted jewellery as well as a generous helping of snob-iety (and not so much sobriety).

While we can’t help you dodge the inevitable backhanded compliments from assorted socialites, we can help you navigate the stalls.

Here are some of the best ones to look out for: