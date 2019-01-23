IN PICTURES | Celebrating a century of iconic Bauhaus design

As Bauhaus, the most influential design school of the 20th century, marks its 100th birthday, examples of its keep-it-simple elegance can still be found across the globe.

The movement, based on the "form follows function" principle, revolutionised the practices of artists and artisans during 14 short years of existence before Adolf Hitler ran it out of Germany.

In sending its disciples including Walter Gropius, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Marcel Breuer into exile abroad, the Nazis ironically ensured the school's ideas would germinate the world over.

Here are some of the best-known creations by Bauhaus's daring designers that have transformed the way we see the world: