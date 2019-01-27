KonMari cheat sheet: how to tidy your home like Netflix's Marie Kondo
Tidying guru Marie Kondo is bringing calm and order to the lives — and homes — of millions. Here's how she does it
27 January 2019 - 00:00
Tidying guru Marie Kondo is bringing calm and order to the lives — and homes — of millions. Here's how she does it
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.