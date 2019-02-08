Home & Gardening

And 2019's neutral colour of the year is ...

08 February 2019 - 10:00 By Julia Freemantle
Ravine, Plascon's neutral colour of the year 2019, is a soothing shade of grey.
Image: Plascon

As part of Plascon’s annual colour forecast, there is always a neutral shade that sums up larger social trends and offers a glimpse of where the world is heading. For 2019, Ravine is the chosen hue, proving grey’s staying power.

Ravine's blend of grey and beige offers a timeless yet luxurious take on the popular tone and is touted by Plascon colour connoisseurs as the "perfect hue for the classic 21st-century home''. 

On grey’s enduring popularity, colour expert Claire Bond says: "Ravine continues to be our warm go-to natural as it provides a neutral canvas."

The recently launched Plascon 2019 Colour Forecast identified cocooning, mindfulness and individualisation as the current trends, defining how people approach design decisions in their homes. These signal a move into creating personal sanctuaries as a contrast to our busy, technologically-driven world.

Ravine is a departure from excess and is about creating spaces where life’s simple pleasures are at the forefront. "The concept of luxury has taken a new direction extending to simple joys like reading a book, taking a bath or enjoying a long lazy lunches with family and friends,'' says Bond.

Pantone's colour of the year 2019 is Living Coral.
Image: Supplied

RAVINE PLAYS PERFECTLY WITH LIVING CORAL

Pantone's colour of the year 2019 is Living Coral, which has a nurturing, upbeat tone.

“It’s meant to symbolise the human need for optimism and joyful pursuits, as well as the desire for playful expression,” the company states.

