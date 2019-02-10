Art
3 exciting emerging artists to look out for at the Cape Town Art Fair
The art scene is not short of rising stars, says Tumelo Mosaka, curator of the Tomorrows/Today feature at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair
10 February 2019 - 00:00
The art scene is not short of rising stars, says Tumelo Mosaka, curator of the Tomorrows/Today feature at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.