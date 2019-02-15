We're sold on Karyn Wiggill's informative miniature artworks

If you’re an aspiring art collector, grab a magnifying glass and head to this year’s Investec Cape Town Art Fair to scout out There’s an art to buying art, a collection of 52 tiny drawings, with magnificent detail, by award-winning artist Karyn Wiggill.

Each of these miniature marvels fits into a 1.6cm red dot. The idea behind the collection, which was created in partnership with Investec, is that the minute artworks should communicate interesting facts about the art world.

As Wiggill describes it: “Each of the miniatures are drawn to represent a red dot (the international sold symbol). Each image is accompanied by an interesting fact about investing in art, from what catches your eye to following your heart, to realising growth potential.”