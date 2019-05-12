Lighting guru Michael Anastassiades to give an illuminating talk at Design Joburg
The London-based designer tells us what drew him to specialise in lighting
12 May 2019 - 00:00
The London-based designer tells us what drew him to specialise in lighting
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.