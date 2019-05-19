Architecture
Ndebele meets Memphis style in Uxolo, Cape Town's newest apartment block
A contemporary micro-apartment project by Two Five Five Architects proves that small spaces can be practical and beautiful
19 May 2019 - 00:11
A contemporary micro-apartment project by Two Five Five Architects proves that small spaces can be practical and beautiful
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.