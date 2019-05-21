Home & Gardening

WATCH | Prince George rates his mom Kate Middleton's Chelsea garden

21 May 2019 - 14:35 By Staff reporter
Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Prince Louis, in the garden the duchess co-created for the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show.
Image: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton), has shared snaps of her family happily exploring the garden she designed for London's famed Chelsea Flower Show.

Called the "Back to Nature Garden", it was co-created with landscape artists Andree Davies and Adam White, and has a wild woodland feel. Apparently the duchess's three children — Princes George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte — helped to collect moss, leaves and twigs to decorate it.

In the series of photos posted on Instagram, the royal children can be seen enjoying some of the garden's interactive elements including a tree house, rope swing and stream. 

An accompanying video shows Prince George's dad, Prince William, asking him what mark he'd give the garden out of 10. "Twenty!" enthuses the little boy.

In another video, the duchess explains that she hopes the garden "inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together." 

"I really feel that nature, being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on physical and mental wellbeing particularly for young kiddies," she adds.

