10 things to know about the bug that's mercilessly killing SA's trees en masse

If you've spotted ominous red stickers or red tape on several of the trees lining the streets of your leafy neighbourhood and wondered what's going on, we have some terribly sad news for you.

These are signs of an infestation of polyphagous shot hole borer (PSHB), a beetle that's decimating trees across the country. Hailing from Southeast Asia, this pest was officially discovered in SA in 2017, in the Pietermaritzburg Botanical Gardens — it's since spread to every province except Limpopo.

Sixteen academics from eight universities met late May in Pretoria to focus on the crisis. This includes microbiologist and beetle expert Professor Wilhelm de Beer from the University of Pretoria.

De Beer explains 10 things you need to know about the beetle’s catastrophic impact on our country's historic, exotic and indigenous trees:

1. The beetle is tiny and destructive

PSHB is an ambrosia beetle, about 2mm long, which makes tunnels in the wood of trees. The female beetles infest trees with a fungus — they feed on this fungus, not the wood — and it's this fungus that kills the trees in the end.