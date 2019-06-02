House Tour
IN PICTURES | Ultra-mod meets farmhouse chic in this Cape home
A decision to focus on quality of life led James and Clare Templeton to build their dream house in the coastal village of Noordhoek
02 June 2019 - 00:10
A decision to focus on quality of life led James and Clare Templeton to build their dream house in the coastal village of Noordhoek
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.