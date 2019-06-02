IN PICTURES | Ultra-mod meets farmhouse chic in this Cape home

Fifty years ago, Noordhoek, near Cape Town, was a valley known more for its fertile farmlands than anything else. Since then, the growth of a community of people seeking a semi-rural environment and a lifestyle that embraces mountains and sea has made it a popular place to put down roots.

The area attracted James and Clare Templeton for these reasons. The couple had been living in Johannesburg and moving to the Western Cape meant they could breathe a little. "James always said one day he'd move to Cape Town and since he's crazy about the sea and riding his bike on mountain-side roads, it made sense," says Clare, who loves that they can see the brilliant turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Noordhoek beach from their new home.

Clare and James are something of an anomaly. They loved their home which was built from start to finish, even managing to celebrate their wedding during the year-long process. "We're so lucky. We worked with incredible people to make our home happen. I'm in awe of the professionals and craftsmen we worked with," says Clare.

An important part of their brief to architect WP Bosch was to create a two-storey home that embraced the natural surroundings. The architect and local builder, Lee Slabber, fulfilled the brief and more, demolishing the original house down to foundation level and starting again.