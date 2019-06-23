Generation founder Julia Day launches eponymous interior design studio
23 June 2019 - 00:00
Generation, the well-known designer furniture store in Hyde Park Corner, Joburg, was born from necessity 28 years ago when designer and founder Julia Day, was unable to find any of the contemporary furniture and objects needed for her work.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.