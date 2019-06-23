Lisa Storer of The Storer gives us a glimpse into her personal style
23 June 2019 - 00:00
With more than a decade behind her in the commercial retail sector, Lisa Storer advocates a slower and more meaningful approach to consumerism through her thoughtfully-curated lifestyle brand, The Storer.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.