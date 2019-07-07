BEHIND THE DESIGN | Lemon's Vondel side table proves less is more
Lemon co-founder Kevin Frankental tells us why no two of these tables are the same
07 July 2019 - 00:00
Lemon co-founder Kevin Frankental tells us why no two of these tables are the same
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.